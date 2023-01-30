You Can Fly! “Peter Pan” 70th Anniversary Collection Coming to Loungefly in February

Loungefly is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Disney’s 1953 animated classic Peter Pan with an all-new collection inspired by the film’s iconic ‘You Can Fly’ scene!

“Think of the happiest things…it’s the same as having wings!” Before you can travel to Neverland, you’ve got to find some Pixie Dust and Loungefly is delivering that dose of magic with their new Peter Pan collection.

Showcasing Peter Pan and the Darling siblings —Wendy, John and Michael—soaring through their bedroom with help from the famously sweet and sassy Tinker Bell, the whimsical collection is sure to be a hit with Disney fans and fashionistas of all ages.

Guests will love the assortment that includes: Mini Backpack Crossbody bag Zip around wallet Lanyard with a cardholder Collector box pin Four-piece pin set Keychains

In addition to the fun accessories, Loungefly’s Stitch Shoppe is also bringing the Neverland charm to your wardrobe with a new skirt, top and exclusive Tinker Bell crossbody bag shaped like a lantern!

The Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Collection is coming to Loungefly in February.

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Accessories

The pink wallpapered bedroom nursery of the Darling children comes to life on this cute mini backpack that features a matching interior highlighting the 70th anniversary of the film.

For another fun take on the journey to Neverland, this crossbody bag includes dimensional Peter Pan and Tinker Bell charms and tags, but the truly magical part is the nursery windows that open to the London sky.

Finally, a pinch of pixie dust lifts the Darling children in the air as they prepare to fly to Peter Pan’s home and this zip wallet captures the moment perfectly.

Fans who want to commemorate the film with smaller keepsakes will love these decorative pins themed to the iconic scene.

Be sure to keep your keys close by and enjoy a little magic with the Nana and Tinker Bell dangle keychains. Or go hands free when it comes to ID’s with a whimsical lanyard.

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Stitch Shoppe

From Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly features meticulously designed clothing, including an embroidered Kelly-style top sprinkled with Tinker Bell’s magical pixie dust and a colorful “Sandy” skirt illustrating Peter Pan and the Darling siblings soaring to Neverland.

Stitch Shoppe Peter Pan Neverland Sandy Skirt

But the star piece is an exclusive crossbody bag shaped as a vintage lantern with Tinker Bell fluttering inside.

Stitch Shoppe Tinker Bell Lantern Crossbody Bag