Disney Makes $500,000 Donation to Florida Conservation Organizations

Walt Disney World just announced a $500,000 donation to five local conservation organizations in their continued effort to help make a happier, healthier planet possible for all.

What’s Happening:

This most recent donation brings our total given to nonprofit organizations across Florida since the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration to more than $6 million.

It is one of the many ways Disney is taking action to protect the planet as we remain committed to reducing our environmental footprint, caring for wildlife and their habitats, sharing stories that inspire action and supporting programs that make a world of difference in our community.

The grant recipients are: Conservation Florida Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation The Nature Conservancy Trout Lake Nature Center Wekiva Wilderness Trust



With each organization receiving $100,000, these grants will help make a number of projects possible – from expanding land protection initiatives, to ensuring healthy tree canopy coverage in underserved communities, finding solutions to clean drinking water for those in need and funding educational opportunities for youth in our community.

Since 1995, Disney has directed more than $120 million and the expertise of our dedicated teams to wildlife conservation efforts like these, resulting in meaningful and measurable impacts.

What They’re Saying:

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President – Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment said: “For nearly a century, we as a company have taken action to protect the people, places and wildlife around us. I could not be more excited about the positive impact these Disney Grants will have on Central Florida and all who call it home.”