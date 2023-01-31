Celebrate Valentine's Day this year by seeing Disney’s The Princess and the Frog at the El Capitan Theatre as part of their Disney+ Date Nite.
What's Happening:
- Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s The Princess and the Frog at the El Capitan Theatre February 8-14 as part of their Disney+ Date Nite.
- A $55 Valentine’s Dinner and a Movie package is being offered and includes a reserved ticket to The Princess and the Frog at 7:00p.m. and dinner at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant in Hollywood.
- Dinner includes a choice of Spaghetti with Marinara, Spaghetti with Meatballs, Aunt Angie’s Original Lasagna, Eggplant Parmigiana, or Chicken Fettuccini, plus Garden Salad, Miceli’s Famous Dinner Rolls, Mini Cannoli and hot or cold non-alcoholic beverages.
- Dinner can be enjoyed at 5:00pm prior to the movie or 9:00p.m. after the movie for select shows.
- Guests can call 1-800-Disney-6 to book.
- Daily showtimes for The Princess and the Frog are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00p.m. and 7:00pm. (Showtimes and dates are subject to change)
- Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.
- All seats are reserved.
- Tickets are $16 for all ages and include a 54oz popcorn.