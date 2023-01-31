Disney Imagineers Give Progress Update on Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney Community

Disney Imagineers have participated in an exercise painting a sunrise over the Palm Springs desert area as part of the continuing development of Cotino – A Storyliving By Disney Community.
What’s Happening:
- A new video has been shared showcasing a special painting activity with Disney Imagineers as they paint a sunrise in a creative and inspirational exercise.
- The short clip shows the stunning artwork created by the Disney artists, and then gives an update regarding where they are at developing the planned community, notably mentioning the installation of plumbing and grading of the land.
- The Greater Palm Springs area has helped the famous unplug for decades—from U.S. presidents to the most glamorous Hollywood stars. But key to the story of inspiration is the man himself, Walt Disney. Of all the destinations in the world, Walt chose Palm Springs as his favorite, special retreat… as he referred to it, his "laughing place." Though not many are aware of this source of his inspiration, those among us who fondly remember gathering by the TV to watch Walt conjure colorful dreams on Sunday nights, certainly know the result.
- Thanks to a new generation of dreamers, this same land of inspiration can be yours. Inspired by this legacy are some of the latest visitors to this wellspring: the Walt Disney Imagineers whose magic infuses this one-of-a-kind place as well as the expert staff of DMB Development, a Scottsdale-based developer specializing in unique communities in the Western U.S.
- Inspired by both the landscape and its history, the unique magic of the region has been combined with the imagination of Disney to make something new—Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community. This brilliant living painting is not only fueled by its own dynamic energy, but empowers all who live here, creating a vibrant atmosphere that encourages residents to keep dreaming and keep doing.
- The very heart of any Storyliving by Disney community rests in Disney's vision of vibrant settings and magical possibilities. Imagination and inspiration have been carefully infused into every detail to provide invigorating and rejuvenating environments and activities. In Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, a voluntary club membership offers access to a waterfront clubhouse, a club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment and activities throughout the year at an additional fee.