Disney Imagineers Give Progress Update on Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney Community

Disney Imagineers have participated in an exercise painting a sunrise over the Palm Springs desert area as part of the continuing development of Cotino – A Storyliving By Disney Community.

What’s Happening:

A new video has been shared showcasing a special painting activity with Disney Imagineers as they paint a sunrise in a creative and inspirational exercise.

The short clip shows the stunning artwork created by the Disney artists, and then gives an update regarding where they are at developing the planned community, notably mentioning the installation of plumbing and grading of the land.

The Greater Palm Springs area has helped the famous unplug for decades—from U.S. presidents to the most glamorous Hollywood stars. But key to the story of inspiration is the man himself, Walt Disney. Of all the destinations in the world, Walt chose Palm Springs as his favorite, special retreat… as he referred to it, his "laughing place." Though not many are aware of this source of his inspiration, those among us who fondly remember gathering by the TV to watch Walt conjure colorful dreams on Sunday nights, certainly know the result.