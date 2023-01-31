“Planet of the Apes” Comes Back to Marvel Comics in Spectacular Style

This April, Eisner-winning writer David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Bitter Root) joins forces with artist Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows) in Marvel’s highly-anticipated new Planet of the Apes comic series. The all-new ongoing series will continue the thought-provoking and thrilling conflict over which species will dominate Earth.

This new era of apes kicks off with part 1 of “Devolution”. The ALZ-113 virus has rampaged across planet Earth, and humanity is crumbling. While well-meaning researchers hunt for a cure, a fanatical group of humans has their own solution: kill all apes. Peacekeeper Juliana Tobon is one of the few willing to stand against them, but the crisis is spreading, and soon apes will witness the true depths of human cruelty…

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics proudly announced that the Planet of the Apes franchise would be returning to Marvel with all-new stories, collections, and an exciting variant cover program.

Marvel Comics and Planet of the Apes have a deep history that goes back over 40 years. Marvel first published Planet of the Apes stories in 1974, and in 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the iconic Planet of the Apes films.

The legendary science fiction franchise has spanned over five decades with media including comics, books, films, television series, video games, and toys and Marvel is thrilled to explore the storytelling limits of this groundbreaking saga once again!

Check out Joshua Cassara’s brand-new cover above and witness the start of a new revolution when Planet of the Apes #1 arrives in April.

