“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Delayed Until April

A long time ago just got a little bit farther away. EA has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed and will now be available in April.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was planned to drop on March 17th, 2023 but has now been delayed until April 28th. EA and Respawn, the development studio behind the game, released a statement asking fans to allow them the additional six weeks: "In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule."



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023