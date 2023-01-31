At Universal Orlando Resort, Hard Rock Hotel and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel are featuring wine and dine experiences to celebrate Valentine’s Week.

What's Happening:

There are special events going on at the Hard Rock Hotel and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel to celebrate Valentine's Week.

Wine Riffs is set for February 10, and Harbor Nights Romantico is set for February 17.

Wine Riffs at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando:

Hard Rock’s multi-sensory six-course dining and music experience returns just in time for an early Valentine’s Day celebration. This curated mix of wine, food and music is a show-stopping evening with a custom soundtrack to set the mood.

When: Friday, February 10 – 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Where: Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Tickets: Wine Riffs tickets available here

Harbor Nights Romantico at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel’s Harbor Nights Romantico fills the Italian-inspired Harbor Piazza with chef-inspired food stations, wine, live music and dancing. Guests can visit each food and wine station throughout the evening, plus a special performance by Portofino’s opera singers.

When: Friday, February 17 – 6:30 – 9:00 pm

Where: Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Tickets: Harbor Nights tickets available here