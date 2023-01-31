At Universal Orlando Resort, Hard Rock Hotel and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel are featuring wine and dine experiences to celebrate Valentine’s Week.
What's Happening:
- There are special events going on at the Hard Rock Hotel and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel to celebrate Valentine's Week.
- Wine Riffs is set for February 10, and Harbor Nights Romantico is set for February 17.
Wine Riffs at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando:
- Hard Rock’s multi-sensory six-course dining and music experience returns just in time for an early Valentine’s Day celebration. This curated mix of wine, food and music is a show-stopping evening with a custom soundtrack to set the mood.
- When: Friday, February 10 – 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
- Tickets: Wine Riffs tickets available here.
Harbor Nights Romantico at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando:
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel’s Harbor Nights Romantico fills the Italian-inspired Harbor Piazza with chef-inspired food stations, wine, live music and dancing. Guests can visit each food and wine station throughout the evening, plus a special performance by Portofino’s opera singers.
- When: Friday, February 17 – 6:30 – 9:00 pm
- Where: Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando
- Tickets: Harbor Nights tickets available here.
