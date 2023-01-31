Orlando’s WonderWorks to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Eat cake and celebrate as WonderWorks Orlando invites guests to a major birthday bash to commemorate their 25th Anniversary, providing a day filled with anniversary fun for everyone!

What’s Happening:

On March 4, 2023, WonderWorks Orlando will host a major birthday bash to celebrate their 25th anniversary. 25 years old or 9125 days young, this milestone calls for a party. WonderWorks invites everyone to participate in the celebration, share their memories, and explore new exhibits in honor of 25 wonderful years. The party will include discounted tickets, giveaways, random acts of kindness, and more. Locals and tourists alike will not want to miss the fun at one of Orlando’s favorite indoor amusement parks that has something for everyone.

WonderWorks is celebrating in so many ways! Party guests will be able to check out new exhibits during their visit, including a digital ball wall and a Route 66 traveling exhibit. The team will also host science labs throughout the day to help educate guests in an entertaining and engaging way. WonderWorks routinely develops new labs to elevate the educational components of each visit.

To bring even more guests in on the fun, WonderWorks Orlando is inviting everyone to share their memories from past visits. They are collecting photos, videos, and memories from guests and will be sharing some of them on their social media channels. Memories can be emailed to WonderWorks at: [email protected]

They are also spreading the love with 25 acts of random kindness in the community and will be giving away a family pass to 25 wonderful families in need. The community can nominate a deserving family for the giveaway by emailing: [email protected]

The birthday bash on March 4, 2023 will include a variety of fun surprises, including giveaways, discounted tickets, appearances from the mascot, Professor Wonder, a roaming magician, and more. The anniversary is a perfect day for families to explore WonderWorks Orlando and revisit the nostalgia from the past 25 years.

WonderWorks Orlando offers over 100 hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) exhibits that challenge the mind and spark the imagination. Exhibits include the Hurricane Shack, Bed of Nails, Bubble Lab, the glow-in-the-dark ropes course, and the Astronaut Training Gyro. Guests can explore space, light, sound, extreme weather, pressure, and more.

WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive and is open 365 days a year. It offers a variety of educational and student group opportunities, including visits for field trips, scouts, summer camps, team building, and more.

What They’re Saying: