D23 Gold Members Invited to Shopping Spree at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus

D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a magical morning of shopping at Disney’s Employee Store on February 11th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The store is located on Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California, and features both employee and D23 member-exclusive merchandise.
- D23 Gold Members may sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. During their window, they will have access to exclusive employee and D23 member merchandise, including the brand-new, highly anticipated, limited-release D23 Loungefly backpack (available while supplies last).
- The Starbucks located on the campus will also be open with items available for purchase from 7:30 a.m-11:45 a.m.
- Guests will not be admitted onto the Grand Central Creative Campus outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before or after the start of their scheduled time.
- The shopping windows are as follows:
- 8:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m. PT
- 8:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m. PT
- 9:00 a.m.– 9:30 a.m. PT
- 9:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. PT
- 10:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m. PT
- 10:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. PT
- 11:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. PT
- 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. PT
- This event is for D23 Gold Members only, and one (1) ticket is allowed per Gold member. Guests are not permitted to join.
- Tickets are complimentary and will go on sale Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) at this link.
- Below are a few of the items available in the collection. Visit D23.com for a look at the full collection.