Disney100: Adidas Brings Disney Fun to Their Ultraboost Line of Running Shoes

Throughout 2023 fans of all ages can join in the Disney100 celebration and there’s already an impressive variety of merchandise to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder! Athletic lifestyle brand Adidas is embracing this platinum anniversary and have introduced two Disney versions of their Ultraboost shoe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Adidas are hitting the trail, track, and treadmill with some stylish shoes designed to bring Disney100 to your Disney journeys.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands like Adidas are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Guests can shop two adult shoe designs inspired by Disney’s milestone that feature metallic patches to resemble the celebratory platinum coloring of many Disney collections.

Ultimate Disney fan will also love that the shoes include a Mickey head hidden in the top mesh and artistic designs on the inner sole.

The shoes are part of Adidas’ “Boost” line of footwear that delivers incredible energy return and comfort making these ideal for running or long days on your feet at a Disney park!

The Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney100 Collection is available now through the Adidas website

A link to the shoes can be found below.

“Celebrate 100 years of Disney magic in these adidas Ultraboost 1.0 shoes. They have a special tongue logo that honors every joyful smile Disney has inspired over the last century. The adidas PRIMEKNIT upper has a cloud-like print to match the softness of the responsive BOOST midsole. A custom sockliner pays homage to Mickey Mouse and his adventures.”

adidas Ultraboost 1.0 x Disney 100 Shoes – Grey | Women's

ULTRABOOST 1.0 X DISNEY 100 SHOES Grey One | Men’s

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.