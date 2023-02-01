Disneyland Guest Has Fun Interaction with Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu

Celebrity sightings can often be pretty exciting, especially if you’re meeting someone you admire. One Disney fan had quite the amazing interaction with Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, recently at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- While walking down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland, Simu Liu noticed a guest carrying a lightsaber. That guest was Twitter user @RoRogerThat.
- Liu saw Roger’s lightsaber and asked if he could use it, and began showing off some of his impressive skills showcased in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, before taking a photo with Roger.
