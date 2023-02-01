Disneyland Paris Will Shine at the Copenhagen Light Festival

As Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary until September 30, 2023, the resort will soon be part of a unique light festival for the very first time in Scandinavia.
What's Happening:
- From February 3-26, the sixth annual Copenhagen Light Festival will enchant visitors with outdoor light art, made even more special as the city was named the 2023 World Capital of Architecture by UNESCO.
- On this occasion, Disneyland Paris has designed an enchanting, illuminated rendez-vous that celebrates the spirit of the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale.
- In collaboration with the festival organization, Disneyland Paris has imagined a first-ever exclusive mapping projection that will allow Danes to take an active part in the magic!
- From February 1 and until the end of the festival, Danes will be able to share their pictures on a dedicated platform at cphlightsmagic.dk.
- Each night, following a fun video dance tutorial with Mickey, Donald and the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors, a unique mosaic will display these pictures… with a unique Disney twist.
- For three weeks, this show will light up the historical building of Nordatlantens Brygge, surrounding the beloved family ice-rink of Broens Skøjtebane in Christianshavn.
- This collaboration will enhance yet again the strong bond between Denmark and France, where one of the oldest Festival of Lights in the world takes place each year in Lyon.
- Disneyland Paris continues to create magical local experiences for Danes, who visit the Place Where Dreams Come True more and more every year.
- In addition to this magical performance, Festival visitors will also have the chance to enter a competition to win an unforgettable family stay during the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale.