Disney announced how they continue to bring joy to those in children's hospitals around the world. They are expanding the mobile movie theater program, adding to children's hospital wear, and more.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company announced today that it will continue to deliver joy to children’s hospitals across the globe in 2023 by expanding access to innovative programs specially designed for children’s hospitals such as mobile movie theaters, complimentary content access, additional character-themed hospital wear, special deliveries, and in-hospital installations for about 750 children’s hospitals and pediatric places of care around the globe.

These efforts are part of Disney’s global commitment from 2018 of $100 million to help reimagine the patient Starlight Children’s Foundation

For more information about Disney's Children's Hospital Initiative, please visit joy.disney.com

Mobile Movie Theaters & Complimentary Content Access:

This year, Disney is expanding access to its uplifting and engaging content to help ease the fear and anxiety of a hospital stay by broadening its mobile movie theater program, and Disney+

Mobile Movie Theaters:

Beginning January 2023, Disney will expand its mobile movie theater program to children’s hospitals around the world. Inspired by the cinema on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Resort

Mobile movie theaters are proven to be versatile and straightforward to implement in hospitals, and, compared to stationary displays or full-scale theaters, they can move across the hospital to provide flexible entertainment and engagement opportunities, or can be stored away to maximize utility and hospitals’ limited space.

Disney will deliver the mobile movie theaters to hospitals in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States, as well as throughout China and Europe, in the first half of 2023.

They will complement the specially designed Disney interactive murals installed at select hospitals, to draw the patients into the enchanting world of Disney.

Disney+ Access:

Building on a successful United States-based pilot program, in 2022 Disney began the global rollout of Disney+ into children’s hospitals in over 30 countries.

Now, one year since this expansion kicked off, over 430 children’s hospitals in 17 countries have access to this service.

This year, Disney is continuing work toward its 30-country goal, focusing on locations including Greece, Mexico, and Japan next.

Disney Movie Moments:

In the United States, and launching in Australia this year, the Disney Movie Moments Program also brings special screenings of newly released Disney movies to the mobile movie theaters, offering opportunities for families to create happy memories, even in the hospital.

Disney-Themed Starlight Hospital Wear & Deliveries:

In collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Disney brings the positive power of Disney stories, characters, and immersive experiences to children’s hospitals.

Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Wear reimagines the traditional hospital gown with familiar characters and designs from Marvel Star Wars ESPN

This year, Disney will introduce new designs featuring beloved characters, such as Mirabel from Encanto , and will expand the Hospital Wear program outside of the United States for the first time, bringing the program to hospitals in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and France beginning in March.

, and will expand the Hospital Wear program outside of the United States for the first time, bringing the program to hospitals in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and France beginning in March. Moreover, Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation deliver packages of toys, books, games, and movies that bring patients moments of delight and comfort in familiar, beloved stories and characters.

Early this year, Disney will roll out a new delivery that celebrates Disney stories and memories, honoring those who have welcomed those stories into their lives throughout the last century.

In addition, Disney will share 40,000 activity packs of games with children’s hospitals across Europe throughout 2023.

