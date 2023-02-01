Max from “The Little Mermaid” Stars On New Cosplay Accessories from Loungefly

February has just kicked off and we’re already delighting in all of the new Loungefly collections that have been introduced. One of the best reveals in the latest wave of pre-orders is The Little Mermaid Max Cosplay assortment that gives Eric’s furry friend a chance to enjoy the spotlight for a bit.

has come to Loungefly through a new cosplay mini backpack and wallet that look exactly like Eric’s trusty canine pal Max! Dog lovers everywhere will adore these two pieces that feature Max’s fur-covered eyes and smiling face front and center on the must-have fashion accessories.

If this collection wasn’t cute enough, Max himself has dimensional elements (like his ears) and is soft and fuzzy to the touch. Does it get any better than that?

Well yes it does! While Max is the main subject of the backpack and wallet, he’s hardly alone as Prince Eric cameos on the back of the bag and Ariel (in her pink dress) joins the fun on the playful lining.

The Max Cosplay assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The items are expected to ship in February 2023. Links to the collection can be found below.

The Little Mermaid Max Cosplay Mini-Backpack – $80.00