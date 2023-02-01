Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expects Special Session on Reedy Creek Improvement District Next Week

A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that a special session is expected next week to consider the proposed state takeover of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
What’s Happening:
- Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary, confirmed that “the governor’s office anticipates a special session next week on Reedy Creek and other items,” but he would not disclose what those other items would be.
- In early January, Gov. DeSantis stated that he wanted Florida lawmakers to put the state in control of Reedy Creek.
- In April 2022, the Florida legislature voted to dissolve Disney’s 55-year-old special tax district following a public feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and then-chief executive Bob Chapek over a new state law restricting discussion of LGBTQ issues in classrooms. Chapek was removed from his position in November 2022, with former CEO Bob Iger returning.
- Under the proposed legislation, “Disney will no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said at the time the announcement was posted. “Imposing a state-controlled board will also ensure that Orange County cannot use this issue as a pretext to raise taxes on Orange County residents.”
- No Reedy Creek bill had been filed as of Tuesday night.
- Reedy Creek, which encompasses the Walt Disney World property, has the power to issue tax-free bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services.
- The district, created by the state in 1968, is overseen by a five-member Board of Supervisors. As the primary landowner, Disney gets to select who sits on the board.