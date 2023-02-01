Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “Return of the Jedi” with New Star Wars Funko Pop!

Throughout 2023, Star Wars fans will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the Original (and best) Trilogy. Joining fans in commemorating the milestone is Funko who’s introducing a series of new Pop! figures inspired by the film. And guess what? You can pre-order your faves right now!

What’s Happening:

A galaxy’s worth of new Star Wars Funko Pop! collectibles have just debuted and will soon be making their way to your display case.

have just debuted and will soon be making their way to your display case. Fans can enjoy favorite characters and moments from Return of the Jedi that have been perfectly captured and practically frozen in time thanks to Funko.

that have been perfectly captured and practically frozen in time thanks to Funko. The assortment features epic moments spanning the entire film such as the encounter at Jabba’s palace all the way to Luke in lightsaber combat with his father!

Of course Leia, Wicket, C-3PO and even an unmasked Vader (aka Anakin Skywalker) have their chance to shine too. Luke also gets an appearance in his hologram look as part of an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

While Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Lando and others are missing from this initial wave, we’ll venture a guess that the rest of the gang will make their way to the collection soon enough.

The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Funko Pop collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$29.99.

and prices range from $11.99-$29.99. The Pop! figures are expected to ship to fans between April and July 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

