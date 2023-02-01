Universal Orlando Shares New Images, Details on Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Universal Orlando Resort guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou starting this Saturday, February 4 during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.

Running daily through April 16, this year’s festivities invite guests to:

Enjoy eight live performances by top names in music like Sean Paul, Maren Morris and Goo Goo Dolls at the Music Plaza Stage on select nights

Catch beads by the handful during this year’s dazzling “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras” parade – featuring six new floats inspired by fantastical creatures like dragons, phoenixes, unicorns and more that will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic, two-story Riverboat and nearly 50-foot-long King Gator. Plus, guests can take the celebration to the next level and be part of the festivities by tossing beads to fellow partygoers by purchasing the new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which includes a 3-course meal at one of four participating restaurants and one Mardi Gras parade float rider reservation.

Taste the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond with an expansive menu featuring more than 50 tasting-sized items. Plus, guests can enjoy more for less with the purchase of the Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card by paying $65 for a $75 card, and Universal Orlando Passholders have exclusive access to a $150 card for only $120.

Stock up on the latest Mardi Gras merchandise at this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store, located in an all-new space in the Hollywood area of the park. The highly immersive retail location is themed to represent an international jazz celebration that leads to the traditional alleyways of New Orleans and ultimately into a speakeasy where the Mardi Gras festivities continue.

Keep the party going at Universal CityWalk with special Mardi Gras menu items at select restaurants, including a new Masquerade Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, along with food kiosks located throughout the complex featuring delicious menu items that offer a taste of the Mediterranean, the Islands and popular Mardi Gras fare. Plus, guests can attend a Mardi Gras After Party at Pat O’Brien’s on select nights and enjoy special entertainment and theming at the Red Coconut Club – which will transform to the Cursed Coconut Club for the Mardi Gras season.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply).