Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances Tournament To Be Held In Kissimmee, FL

Players of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances can head to Kissimmee, Florida to compete in the World Champion Tournament and win a major prize pool!
What’s Happening:
- Calling all Kissimmee board game enthusiasts and Disney aficionados! Coming to Coliseum of Comics on February 18, Disney gamers can officially come together and compete in The Op Games’ all-new Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances World Champion Tournament to become the World’s Greatest Summoner and win a major prize pool at Gen Con 2023!
- Inspired by the popular mobile game, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances lets tabletop gamers and fans build teams from Disney and Pixar heroes and villains to compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game. The Op’s Road to Gen Con tournament will launch in January and conclude at Gen Con 2023—the Best Four Days in Gaming!
- Join other board game aficionados from near and far and step into the ultimate Disney and Pixar tabletop battle arena to claim the #1 spot in all-new, in-person, action-packed strategy competitions every month until August!
- Saturday, February 18th, players can visit Coliseum of Comics in Kissimmee, FL from 1:00 – 6:00 PM EST and step into the ultimate tabletop battle arena and brawl for the chance to win exclusive contest prizing every month until Gen Con in August – with one lucky semi-finalist winning a Grand Prize package (complete with airfare, 5 nights at the JW Marriott, & a badge to attend Gen Con) before competing for a $10,000 prize pool at Gen Con’s final faceoff!
- Those wishing to compete must sign-up in order to see, and can reserve their free spot at the website here.
- Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances allows players to become the next Master Summoner in this Disney-themed strategic battle arena game, where every choice you make determines your legacy! Recruit a fantastical battle-ready roster of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, creating incredible combinations that provide endless replayability. Once you’ve summoned your characters to battle in the Sorcerer’s Arena, strategize their every move using their unique abilities to earn the most victory points. Learn as you go in this expandable tabletop game inspired by the popular mobile game, overpowering your foes to win the ultimate Disney and Pixar battle royale!