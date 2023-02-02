First Look at New National Geographic Special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron”

This morning, Good Morning America showcased a first look at Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, which sets to settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?

What’s Happening:

In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron , the Academy Award-winning director and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large adds a postscript to his fictional retelling of the tragedy. After hearing fans continue to insist Jack didn’t have to die that night, he mounts tests to see, once and for all, whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on that raft and survived.

In the clip shown on GMA, some of those tests are showcased:

.@GMA FIRST LOOK: @natgeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron” will settle the debate once and for all: could Jack have survived?@JimCameron@natgeotv pic.twitter.com/OkKCXaEkvF — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2023

Recently, National Geographic shared a similar “first look” at the special:

Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron will premiere Sunday, February 5th at 9/8c on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Hulu

will premiere Sunday, February 5th at 9/8c on National Geographic, streaming the next day on This special leads up to the remastered theatrical release of Titanic on February 10th for the film’s 25th anniversary.

on February 10th for the film’s 25th anniversary. Interestingly, now that Titanic is technically a Disney film, there is a new collection on shopDisney