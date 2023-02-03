Doctor Doom Tries to Undo a Tragic Mistake in Giant-Sized “Fantastic Four #700”

In May, Ryan North and Iban Coello will celebrate 700 awe-inspiring issues of “Fantastic Four” with a giant-sized throwdown against the team’s legendary archnemesis: Doctor Doom!

Making his first appearance in North and Coello’s run, Doom will attempt to use his unmatched expertise to fix the fatal misstep that kicked off the Fantastic Four’s new era.

Still haunting the team and causing a dramatic rift between Marvel Fantastic Four

The over-sized spectacular will also see the Fantastic Four reach their new base of operations – not knowing that their greatest threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of language itself begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance… and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their doom.

Since launching last year, North and Coello have kept readers on the edge of their seats with world-class sci-fi storytelling that only the Fantastic Four can deliver! Don’t dare miss a single issue as the true depths of the Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s current predicament have only begun to unravel!

Check out Alex Ross’ latest breathtaking cover above and pick up “Fantastic Four #7,” the colossal 700th issue, when it hits stands on May 17.

What they’re saying: