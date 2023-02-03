Photos: Seven Seas Food Festival Kicks Off at SeaWorld Orlando

The Seven Seas Food Festival has returned at SeaWorld Orlando and we were lucky enough to be invited out to check out this year’s event.

The 2023 Seven Seas Food Festival brings all new flavors to SeaWorld Orlando like Parmesan Truffle Fries as well as returning favorites like Impossible Jambalaya and much more.

27 festival marketplaces can be found throughout the park, including the all-new Caribbean Moonshine Tasting booth. Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get the VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

In addition to all of the food and beverage offerings found at this year’s festival, guests can also enjoy a concert series, including 28 live concerts on weekends throughout the festival.

This year’s concert lineup includes:

February 4: En Vogue (R&B)

February 5: REO Speedwagon (Rock

February 11: The Commodores (Funk & Soul

February 18: Collective Soul (Rock)

February 19: Jerry Rivera (Latin)

February 25: Don McLean (Rock)

February 26: Ludacris (Hip Hop)

March 4: Joey Fatone & Friends (Pop)

March 26: Eli Young Band (Country)

And many more performers to be announced.

There is also plenty of live entertainment found throughout the park during the Seven Seas Food Festival, in addition to all of the world-class entertainment

The Seven Seas Food Festival will run now through May 7 at SeaWorld Orlando.