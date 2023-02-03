“The Haunted Mansion: Storm and Shade” To Debut Later This Year

A new YA book is on the horizon and it’s sure to please fans of The Haunted Mansion, located at Disney Parks around the globe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Set to launch in September, author Claudia Gray has written a book based on the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

Disney Press is releasing the original novel inspired by the attraction, with Gray (who has previously penned Star Wars The High Republic: The Fallen Star among other smash hits) telling the story of Audrey, who according to Gray, “just moved into the city from the suburbs, and so she’s having to adjust to a new school (with the world’s worst uniforms), new friends, and a not-quite-long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Chase. This would be tough for anyone, but Audrey has also been dealing with terrible anxiety attacks. Therapy is helping, but guess what’s right down the street in her new neighborhood? And just when she thinks the Haunted Mansion is as terrifying as anything could ever be, Audrey realizes that even the Happy Haunts can get scared….”

among other smash hits) telling the story of Audrey, who according to Gray, “just moved into the city from the suburbs, and so she’s having to adjust to a new school (with the world’s worst uniforms), new friends, and a not-quite-long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Chase. This would be tough for anyone, but Audrey has also been dealing with terrible anxiety attacks. Therapy is helping, but guess what’s right down the street in her new neighborhood? And just when she thinks the Haunted Mansion is as terrifying as anything could ever be, Audrey realizes that even the Happy Haunts can get scared….” The Haunted Mansion: Storm & Shade is the first YA novel based on the attraction, with Gray explaining her inspiration dating back to when she was 9 years old, adding “the real inspiration came when I realized that the Disneyland

is the first YA novel based on the attraction, with Gray explaining her inspiration dating back to when she was 9 years old, adding “the real inspiration came when I realized that the All the fun and frights of the new story can be experienced in The Haunted Mansion: Storm & Shade set to debut on September 5th, 2023, and can be preordered now below.

The Haunted Mansion: Storm &Shade by Claudia Gray – Books