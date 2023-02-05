“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” Actor Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86

Actor Charles Kimbrough, who voiced Victor the gargoyle in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has passed away t the age of 86.
- TVLine reports that Kimbrough’s son, John Kimbrough, confirmed the news of his father’s passing on January 11th.
- Perhaps best known for his role as Jim Dial on the long-running CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, Kimbrough also voiced characters in multiple Disney projects, including Victor from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
- His other Disney credits include Mort Chalk in Recess, his Murphy Brown character Jim Dial in Family Guy and Brain Pod #29 in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins.
- He also reprised his role as Victor in one of the many Kingdom Hearts games as well.
- Kimbrough earned both Emmy and Tony award nominations for his work on Murphy Brown and the 1970 original Broadway production of Steven Sondheim’s Company, respectively.