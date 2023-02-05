“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” Actor Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86

Actor Charles Kimbrough, who voiced Victor the gargoyle in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has passed away t the age of 86.

TVLine

Perhaps best known for his role as Jim Dial on the long-running CBS sitcom Murphy Brown , Kimbrough also voiced characters in multiple Disney projects, including Victor from The Hunchback of Notre Dame .

, Kimbrough also voiced characters in multiple Disney projects, including Victor from . His other Disney credits include Mort Chalk in Recess , his Murphy Brown character Jim Dial in Family Guy and Brain Pod #29 in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins .

, his character Jim Dial in and Brain Pod #29 in . He also reprised his role as Victor in one of the many Kingdom Hearts games as well.

games as well. Kimbrough earned both Emmy and Tony award nominations for his work on Murphy Brown and the 1970 original Broadway production of Steven Sondheim’s Company, respectively.