ZipRecruiter Debuts New Spots Based On “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

As fans get ready to head to the theaters for Marvel Studios’ latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a new spot for ZipRecruiter introduces viewers to a Pym Van Dyne engineer who landed a dream job working alongside the heroes.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The custom spots introduce viewers to a Pym Van Dyne Foundation engineer who landed her dream job working alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp after using ZipRecruiter’s 1-Click Apply feature and AI-powered matching technology. The spots include familiar references inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the upcoming film; fans and moviegoers will soon recognize the Pym Van Dyne Foundation as the company run by The Wasp.

Viewers of the commercial can see that the MCU is rich with workplaces for ZipRecruiter to dive into creatively.

The creative, inspired by the upcoming movie, will appear in 30-second, 15-second, and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social beginning today. The spots were developed and produced by ZipRecruiter’s Internal Agency, Marvel Studios Partnerships, and Chromista Productions. Frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Kasra Farahani directed the spots.

Marvel Studios fans and job seekers looking to learn more about the promotions related to the upcoming film can visit ZipRecruiter.com/antmanandthewasp

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

What They’re Saying: