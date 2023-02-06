“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Now Most Streamed Marvel Premiere on Disney+

Disney has announced that Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, along with a new behind-the-scenes feature, Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to the streamer.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days.

is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days. In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now nominated for five Academy Awards; fans of the film can watch behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the making of the movie in Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, streaming on Disney+ February 8.