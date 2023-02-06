Share The Love This Valentine’s Day with Funko Gifts for Disney and Marvel Fans

It’s the season of love and what better way to say I love you than with goodies from Funko? Whether you’re celebrating the love of friendship, family or a budding romance you can give them something they’ll absolutely adore that speaks to your shared Disney fandom.

Is there anything Funko can’t do? The cuteness continues this Valentine’s Day with seasonal items that Disney and Marvel fans will definitely fall for.

It’s never been so easy to say, “Be My Valentine” and kids and kids at heart will love exchanging Pop! Buttons with friends and family. The 10 piece set in colorful buttons featuring Disney characters in signature Pop! art style.

For the Marvel fanatics, share a Classic Valentine’s Box that contains four Bitty Pop!s instead of chocolate!

Guests can find these fun gifts at Walmart and Funko respectively and prices range from $9.98-$20.00.

“Pop! Button Valentine’s Cards are perfect for spreading heartfelt greetings to your loved ones! This exclusive 10-pack features an assortment of your favorite classic characters as Pop! styled art. There is Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Ursula, Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, Hades, Pluto, Mickey Mouse with Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck with Daisy Duck! Each character has their own Valentine’s message or heart to share.”

POP! Buttons: Disney Val Cards 10pc – $9.98

Buttons are packaged individually on Valentine’s Cards, ready to be signed, sent, and delivered

Metal buttons are 1.25-inches in diameter.

Ten Pop! Button Valentine’s Cards per single package purchase.

“Valentine’s Pop! Boxes are perfect for treating yourself or for spreading heartfelt greetings to your loved ones! Build your team of heroes with this exclusive 4-pack! There is Bitty Pop! Thor, Bitty Pop! Hulk, Bitty Pop! Dr. Strange, and Bitty Pop! Captain Marvel. Each of these beloved characters has been reimagined in a festive pink and red color scheme.”

Pocket POP: Marvel Classic Val Box 4PC – $20