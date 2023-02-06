Social Reaction Roundup – First Viewers Share Thoughts on Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Tonight marked the long-awaited premiere of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first viewers of the film have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

As always, we will start with our own reaction:

#Quantumania is more straight forward than you may expect, but is filled with great details that give us something new. — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 7, 2023

“Straight-forward” was definitely not a way we expected to describe this film, but the idea of the MCU giving us “something new” is certainly exciting.

Many of the reactions seem to be focused on one character: the villainous Kang. There appears to be a whole lot of excitement surrounding the MCU’s next big bad.

I was fortunate to see Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania tonight! Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang has me stoked for what’s coming next in Marvel Phase 5, and for anything Majors chooses to do. His acting choices are terrifyingly precise. Marvel is lucky to work with him. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) February 7, 2023

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date.



Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together.



Loads of CGI, crazy new characters, and an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga. pic.twitter.com/kgeX6XKoyo — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

There is also plenty of love for some of the other characters as well – specifically Cassie Lang and Jan van Dyne.

#Quantumania retains what’s always been key to the Ant-Man movies, heart. Everyone in the Ant-Family has a role to play and MODOK goes ham. A fun, funky little romp in the Quantum Realm and only the beginning of Jonathan Majors’ reign as Kang.



Kathryn Newton mvp!! pic.twitter.com/XpvzMbJmEF — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, “one ticket please,” then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

As expected, there’s also plenty of praise for the visual design of the film.

ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a BLAST!

Crazy fights, visually stunning and a PHENOMENAL villain, #Kang RULES- Majors STEALS the SHOW. Phase 5’s EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Be sure to STAY for the post credits 🫣 Visually STUNNING, CRAZY fight scenes with the classic Ant-Man COMEDY pic.twitter.com/aJAOc0BdWE — George (@NaurGeorge) February 7, 2023

There are also fans out there saying this new film is a sort of cross between Marvel and Star Wars, which is certainly interesting.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is like Marvel meets Star Wars — & I am here for it! Kang is absolutely terrifying. MODOK brings all the ridiculous humor. Janet & Kang are perfect! Heartwarming father-daughter story! 2 IMPORTANT end credits! #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/Z3HidhWuw4 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 7, 2023

And of course, you have to be sure to stick around for the post-credits scenes.

‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ was a BLAST and the best movie of the trilogy.



Crazy fight scenes and a PHENOMENAL villain, #Kang RULES, MODOK is exactly what I was expecting and I cannot wait what’s to come from this Phase 5. Be sure to stay for that post credit scene.❣️ pic.twitter.com/4CeQuLiah2 — Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar666) February 7, 2023

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania