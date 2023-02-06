Social Reaction Roundup – First Viewers Share Thoughts on Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Tonight marked the long-awaited premiere of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first viewers of the film have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
As always, we will start with our own reaction:
“Straight-forward” was definitely not a way we expected to describe this film, but the idea of the MCU giving us “something new” is certainly exciting.
Many of the reactions seem to be focused on one character: the villainous Kang. There appears to be a whole lot of excitement surrounding the MCU’s next big bad.
There is also plenty of love for some of the other characters as well – specifically Cassie Lang and Jan van Dyne.
As expected, there’s also plenty of praise for the visual design of the film.
There are also fans out there saying this new film is a sort of cross between Marvel and Star Wars, which is certainly interesting.
And of course, you have to be sure to stick around for the post-credits scenes.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.