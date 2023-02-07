To celebrate the home release of Disney’s Strange World, the Cayton Children's Museum will have a new experience February 17–20, 2023.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of the home entertainment release of Disney’s Strange World, Cayton Children’s Museum, located at Santa Monica Place, will be reimagined as the fascinating world featured in the animated adventure.
- For one weekend only, fans can celebrate with the legendary family of explorers, the Clades, through various activations, including a ball pit themed to the unique creatures seen in the film, a “Splat” room complete with slime, and a wishing wall where children can share what they hope for the world’s future.
- Additional elements will include immersive rooms where fans can navigate through the mesmerizing visuals of the film and learn more through behind the scenes content with the cast and filmmakers.
- The Strange World Experience is open to the public, and tickets will be priced at $15 per person.
When:
- Friday, February 17, 2023 – Monday, February 20, 2023
- Fri-Sat & Mon: 10am-5pm
- Sun: 10am-1pm
About The Cayton Children’s Museum:
- The Cayton Children’s Museum is a nonprofit organization that activates the power of play to enrich the lives of children and their families, build stronger, more connected communities, and create a better world.
- Just like the Clades have done through multiple generations, the museum nurtures children of all backgrounds and abilities to become engaged citizens of the world.