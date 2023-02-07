To celebrate the home release of Disney’s Strange World, the Cayton Children's Museum will have a new experience February 17–20, 2023.

What's Happening:

In celebration of the home entertainment release of Disney’s Strange World , Cayton Children’s Museum Santa Monica Place

, For one weekend only, fans can celebrate with the legendary family of explorers, the Clades, through various activations, including a ball pit themed to the unique creatures seen in the film, a “Splat” room complete with slime, and a wishing wall where children can share what they hope for the world’s future.

Additional elements will include immersive rooms where fans can navigate through the mesmerizing visuals of the film and learn more through behind the scenes content with the cast and filmmakers.

The Strange World Experience is open to the public, and tickets will be priced at $15 per person.

When:

Friday, February 17, 2023 – Monday, February 20, 2023

Fri-Sat & Mon: 10am-5pm

Sun: 10am-1pm

About The Cayton Children’s Museum: