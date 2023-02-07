National Geographic’s “Fire of Love” Returning to Theaters One Night Only for Valentine’s Day

Katia and Maurice Krafft's explosive love story featured in National Geographic’s Fire of Love is coming back to the big screen for one night only on Valentine’s Day.
What’s Happening:
- Fire of Love originally premiered in early 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival, before going on to some select theatrical screenings.
- Fans of this Academy Award-nominated documentary can once again experience it on the big screen for one night only on Tuesday, February 14th. Tickets are now available here.
- Included in the screening will be a special introduction from Miranda July.
- The film tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.
- Following its Sundance premiere, the film was hailed by Variety as “a spellbinding experience,” and The Hollywood Reporter as “a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait.”
- Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman and Executive Produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, the Miranda July-narrated film premiered to rave reviews as the Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition.
- The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production. Fire of Love features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air, and is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.
- If you can’t make it out to the theater to see Fire of Love on Valentine’s Day, you can also stream it on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The film will have its broadcast debut on KABC Saturday, February 18th, at 9:00 p.m. PST and on WABC Sunday, February 19th, at 1:00 p.m. EST.
- For more on Fire of Love, check out Alex’s review of the documentary film.
What They’re Saying:
- Director Sara Dosa said: “I’m thrilled Fire of Love is back in theaters — especially for Valentine’s Day. We think of our film as a love triangle between two humans and volcanoes centered on the mysteries of both our planet and the human heart. I’m particularly happy that audiences are getting to know the Kraffts 30 years after their deaths — especially that Katia is being so celebrated once again as one of the first pioneering women in geosciences whose work inspired women to break through sexist boundaries in her own time, and her legacy is continuing to do so today.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now