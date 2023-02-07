First Look at Hulu Original Docuseries “RapCaviar Presents” Premiering March 30

The first look and date announcement for Hulu's Original docuseries RapCaviar Presents has been released. All seven episodes will premiere exclusively on Hulu on March 30.
What's Happening:
- Check out a first look clip featuring Tyler, The Creator from Hulu's Original docuseries, RapCaviar Presents.
- All seven episodes will premiere March 30, only on Hulu.
RapCaviar Presents Synopsis:
- RapCaviar Presents is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more.
- Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this seven-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.