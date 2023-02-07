Hong Kong Disneyland Shares Drone Footage of Construction on “Frozen”-Themed Land

Do you wanna build a snow land? Construction continues on the new Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland and today, the Disney Parks Blog shared some drone footage to give us an idea of how it’s going.

The video below shows that the construction of the Arendelle village is almost completed.

The land features iconic landmarks that will resonate with the fans of the films and allow them to step into the cinematic scenes.

When Arendelle: The World of Frozen opens in late 2023, guests will be able to experience the Frozen films in ways they haven’t before, where the land will take place after the two films with Anna and Elsa creating a Summer Snow Day.

The land will be home to two attractions, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a themed family coaster, and Frozen Ever After EPCOT

This one of three Frozen themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well. Arendelle: The World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in late 2023.

Disney also gave a look at the audio animatronics that will be featured in the new land.

