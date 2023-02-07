Pin-tastic Tuesday: D23 Exclusives, Disney100 Characters, Star Wars Pins and More!

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the sixth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces the first D23 Gold Member exclusives of the program plus more Disney100 styles.

The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney merchandise destination include D23 Gold Member exclusives you won’t want to pass up.

First on the list is a Peter Pan design celebrating the 70th anniversary of the magical film. Peter and the Darling children take to the skies and say farewell to London as they head to Neverland.

The second style is all about Princess Tiana who’s just opened her restaurant venue, Tiana’s Palace! She’s absolutely beaming with joy and pride and we can’t wait for our chance to check out her fabulous eatery.

Of course there are more Disney100 character designs too and this wave spans Classic Disney, Pixar, Princesses, Marvel and Star Wars.

Each pin has a platinum-like finish with colorful enamel accents that are signature to each character. This presents a classy look and will sure be a treasured keepsake for years to come.

A miscellaneous assortment of Disney Pins includes the 80th anniversary of Saludos Amigos

, The Rescuers Down Under as part of the Food-D’s series, and the Pancake/Milkshake Bunny celebrating Pancake Day and Marvel gives us a Pin of the Month featuring Black Panther, while Pixar fans will love the Toy Story supporting cast design and an artistic take on Joe Gardner from Soul.

Star Wars wraps things up with the latest “action figure” pins that are slightly articulated; and two incredible looks for Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Commemorative Pin – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1,500

Exclusive to D23 Gold Members

D23-Exclusive Tiana Pin – The Princess and the Frog – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1,000

Exclusive to D23 Gold Members

Disney100

Just for Fun

Star Wars

“Pin of the Month” — Black Panther

Black Panther Pin of the Month – Limited Edition

