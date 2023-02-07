“Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert” and More Disney-Related Shows Coming to The Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl will play host to several Disney-related shows this summer, including “Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert.”

First, in early July, Disney fans can see “Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil.”

There will be three performances of this show: Friday, July 7th at 8 PM Saturday, July 8th at 8 PM Sunday, July 9th at 7:30 PM

The Hollywood Bowl site offers the following description of the show: “John Williams' scores are instantly recognizable, filled with soaring melodies, poignant emotion, and thrilling moments. It's little wonder that he's long been considered the greatest composer in Hollywood history, having contributed to some of the biggest films of all time: Star Wars



Then, in August, Disney fans can be treated to a live performance of their favorite songs from their favorite Walt Disney Amination Studios films.

“Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert” will be performed twice: Friday, August 4th at 8 PM Saturday, August 5th at 8 PM

The Hollywood Bowl site offers the following description of the show: “Walt Disney Animation Studios has shown us stories that have defined our humanity and inspired the world to wish upon a star. Journey through the most iconic song and film moments of the studio’s treasured legacy live in concert, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Fantasia to The Little Mermaid Encanto



And finally, in September, Star Wars fans can enjoy “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert.”

The show will be performed twice: Friday, September 1st at 8 PM Saturday, September 2nd at 8 PM

The Hollywood Bowl site offers the following description of the show: “In the climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker joins R2-D2, C-3PO, and Princess Leia to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt and launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet. Watch the complete film unfold as David Newman and the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs John Williams’ legendary score live to picture.”

