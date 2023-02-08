Free Big Game Watch Party Happening This Sunday at Sunset Walk

by |
Tags:

If you are still looking for Super Bowl Sunday plans in Central Florida, Sunset Walk has you covered.

What's Happening:

  • Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • On Sunday, February 12, starting at 2:00 p.m., there will be a Super Bowl event perfect for the entire family, and admission is free.

The Event Includes:

  • Giant Video Wall broadcasting all pre-game activities and the Big Game.
  • Plus, multiple big screens and monitors at many of our Promenade venues.
  • Pre-game live music and DJ.
  • Street performers
  • Opposing team stilt walkers.
  • Outdoor seating. (*Seating is limited and first come, first served.)
  • Over 2 dozen restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and more.
  • Food and beverage specials at participating venues.
  • Street cornhole.
  • Pet friendly.
  • “Big Game” kickoff at 6:30 PM.
  • Free parking.
  • No outside food and beverage or coolers.