Free Big Game Watch Party Happening This Sunday at Sunset Walk

If you are still looking for Super Bowl Sunday plans in Central Florida, Sunset Walk has you covered.
What's Happening:
- Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort.
- On Sunday, February 12, starting at 2:00 p.m., there will be a Super Bowl event perfect for the entire family, and admission is free.
The Event Includes:
- Giant Video Wall broadcasting all pre-game activities and the Big Game.
- Plus, multiple big screens and monitors at many of our Promenade venues.
- Pre-game live music and DJ.
- Street performers
- Opposing team stilt walkers.
- Outdoor seating. (*Seating is limited and first come, first served.)
- Over 2 dozen restaurants, bars, specialty shops, and more.
- Food and beverage specials at participating venues.
- Street cornhole.
- Pet friendly.
- “Big Game” kickoff at 6:30 PM.
- Free parking.
- No outside food and beverage or coolers.