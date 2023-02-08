Free “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” Coming to Select Comic Shops from Marvel

Marvel fans will have a chance to meet the industry's next generation of elite artists in the “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook,” which arrives in select comic shops starting today (Wednesday, February 8).
- The “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” features interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more.
- The sketchbook will be available for free at participating comic shops while supplies last.
- The special issue spotlights the Stormbreakers Class of 2023, which consists of:
- Elena Casagrande
- Nic Klein
- Jan Bazaldua
- Chris Allen
- Martin Coccolo
- Lucas Werneck
- Federico Vicentini
- C.F. Villa
- The “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” also includes an interview with “Red Goblin” artist Jan Bazaldua and Marvel shared a preview of it here:
- "In each issue that I do at Marvel, I try to do something special, to surpass my previous work. Although Red Goblin is a new character for me, I have become fond of Normie [Osborn] and Rascal. In ‘Red Goblin,’ I dared to try new ways of drawing panels or action scenes, inspired by a lot of artists who I admire, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz, among others. I even added a bit of manga influence, like when a chef adds something unexpected to his dish and something better or amazing comes out."
- You can pick up both the “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” and “Red Goblin #8″ in comic shops now.