Free “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” Coming to Select Comic Shops from Marvel

Marvel fans will have a chance to meet the industry's next generation of elite artists in the “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook,” which arrives in select comic shops starting today (Wednesday, February 8).

The “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” features interviews, personality profiles, never-before-seen artwork, and more.

The sketchbook will be available for free at participating comic shops while supplies last.

The special issue spotlights the Stormbreakers Class of 2023, which consists of: Elena Casagrande Nic Klein Jan Bazaldua Chris Allen Martin Coccolo Lucas Werneck Federico Vicentini C.F. Villa

The “Stormbreakers 2023 Sketchbook” also includes an interview with “Red Goblin” artist Jan Bazaldua and Marvel "In each issue that I do at Marvel, I try to do something special, to surpass my previous work. Although Red Goblin is a new character for me, I have become fond of Normie [Osborn] and Rascal. In ‘Red Goblin,’ I dared to try new ways of drawing panels or action scenes, inspired by a lot of artists who I admire, like Olivier Coipel or Pepe Larraz, among others. I even added a bit of manga influence, like when a chef adds something unexpected to his dish and something better or amazing comes out."

