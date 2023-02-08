“Give Kids The World Presents: Tony Baxter” Taking Place April 7th and 8th

If you are a fan of Disney Legend Tony Baxter, Give Kids the World is putting on a special event that you will not want to miss.

What's Happening:

Give Kids The World Presents: Tony Baxter will take place April 7th and 8th at the Village.

will take place April 7th and 8th at the Village. The proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit Give Kids the World Village and help continue to provide wonderful moments for wish kids and their families from all over the world.

Topics:

Friday is all about Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Saturday is all things EPCOT

Bio:

Tony Baxter is the former senior vice president of creative development at Walt Disney Imagineering, where he was responsible for creating designs and carrying out the construction of attractions all over the world.

During his 47-year tenure with the company, Tony oversaw the construction of numerous contemporary Disney theme park attractions including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Star Tours, Splash Mountain Indiana Jones Adventure

He also served as the executive producer of Disneyland

VIP Ticket Option:

Please join us in The Hoppening Place at Give Kids The World Village for a meet ‘n greet with Tony Baxter.

This exclusive experience includes hors d’oeuvres, an opportunity to ask Tony questions, and photo ops.

You will also receive an autographed photo of Tony.

Following the VIP experience, you will be escorted to reserved seating in the front for Give Kids The World Presents: Tony Baxter.

Parking:

Parking will be provided on-site at Give Kids The World Village. Upon arrival, please follow the signs to the employee parking lot at the south end of the property.

Village Impact: