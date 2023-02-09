“20/20” Investigates a 25-Year-Long Case That Concluded Last Week

This week, ABC’s 20/20 investigates the 25-year-long case of what happened to Julie Jensen that just concluded last week.
What’s Happening:
- Julie Jensen seemed to have it all ― her loving husband, Mark Jensen, two beautiful children and an idyllic life in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. When she was found dead in her bedroom just weeks before Christmas, her family and friends were devastated. But what was really going on in Julie and Mark’s marriage, and could it have led to her murder?
- Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight Saturday anchor Whit Johnson reports on the details of the 25-year investigation into this death and the dramatic trial that just concluded last week.
- The episode includes interviews with Paul Griffin, Julie’s brother; Bob Jambois and Carli McNeill, prosecutors on the case; Ed Klug, a former coworker of Mark; David Thompson, who was in jail with Mark; and Ruth Vorwald and Kim Noble, friends of Julie.
- The program also features archival interviews with Ted and Margaret Wojt, who received a letter from Julie that changed the entire investigation.
- 20/20 airs Friday, February 10th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
