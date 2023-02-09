The Peter Mayhew Foundation shared on Twitter that they are in communication to try to have Peter's items returned back to Angie and the Mayhew family. This was after a couple moved into Peter's old home in northern England and found the items in the attic. They were then given to Ryedale Auctioneers.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars memorabilia that once belonged to Peter Mayhew was about to go out for auction, according to the late actor's wife.
- This included many of his possessions from his Star Wars days, including scripts, call sheets, signed photos, and more.
- The collection was then given to Ryedale Auctioneers by a couple who moved into his old home in northern England after finding these items in the attic.
- They did not know who these items belonged to, so they gave them up unwittingly.
- Angie revealed that after they moved out, they attempted to enter the attic, but he couldn't due to his severe knee problems, and Angie didn't want to risk herself either.
- She shares that leaving the memorabilia is one of her and Peter's "biggest disappointments" in life.
- Today the Peter Mayhew Foundation shared a post on Twitter stating: “Started our morning on Zoom with @AngusAshworth from @RyedaleAuction1 and communicated our desire that Peter's items be returned to Angie and the Mayhew family. Will keep everyone posted as progress is made – thank you for the continued support!”
- We are all hoping that these items can be returned to the family.