The Peter Mayhew Foundation shared on Twitter that they are in communication to try to have Peter's items returned back to Angie and the Mayhew family. This was after a couple moved into Peter's old home in northern England and found the items in the attic. They were then given to Ryedale Auctioneers.

They did not know who these items belonged to, so they gave them up unwittingly.

Angie revealed that after they moved out, they attempted to enter the attic, but he couldn't due to his severe knee problems, and Angie didn't want to risk herself either.

She shares that leaving the memorabilia is one of her and Peter's "biggest disappointments" in life.

We are all hoping that these items can be returned to the family.