Carnage and Miles Morales: Spider-Man Crossover in “Carnage Reigns” This May

This May, Marvel Comics is set to show off a terrifying encounter when CARNAGE and MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN crossover in CARNAGE REIGNS.

What’s Happening:

Announced earlier today at Bloody Disgusting, Miles Morales is about to have a terrifying encounter with one of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes: CARNAGE!

As the Summer of Symbiotes continues to unleash across Marvel Comics, CARNAGE REIGNS will kick off this May in a giant-sized alpha one-shot before unfolding in both character’s respective ongoing solo titles. Crafted by guest Carnage writer Alex Paknadel and current Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar, this visceral saga promises to be one of Miles’ most intense clashes as Carnages forces the young hero to confront brutality he’s never experienced in his time as Spider-Man.

writer Alex Paknadel and current writer Cody Ziglar, this visceral saga promises to be one of Miles’ most intense clashes as Carnages forces the young hero to confront brutality he’s never experienced in his time as Spider-Man. Readers of both series will see the story build on current plot developments including Carnage’s extreme transformation and the tolls Miles’ super hero career have taken on his personal life. The seven-part crossover will also tie into an upcoming issue of Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin series and wrap up in June’s CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1. It will feature art by an all-star lineup of talent, including Julius Ohta as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and CARNAGE’ s regular artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna.

It will feature art by an all-star lineup of talent, including Julius Ohta as well as and s regular artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna. Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus’ symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn’s very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.

Check out the covers now and witness this epic showdown when CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1 arrives in May!

What They’re Saying: