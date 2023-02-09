Live-Action Series Based on “Spider-Man Noir” Comics in the Works at Amazon

According to Variety, a live-action series based on the Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Amazon.
What’s Happening:
- The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. The show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.
- Oren Uziel (The Lost City) will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir show.
- Uziel developed the show along with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce. Pascal executive produces via Pascal Pictures.
- Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there.
- This is the second Spider-Man project from Sony and Marvel at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+, following Silk: Spider Society from showrunner Angela Kang. Several other shows are also in the works.
- The Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir universe. That version of the iconic superhero lives in New York during the Great Depression. He is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artifact, causing him to have visions of a spider-god who grants him superpowers.
- The character has previously appeared onscreen in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man with Milo Ventimiglia providing his voice, while Nicolas Cage voiced the character in Into the Spider-Verse.
- The Amazon show will be the first live-action iteration of Spider-Man Noir.