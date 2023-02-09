Universal Announces Dining And Merchandise Offerings Available Upon Official Opening of Super Nintendo World

Toadstool Cafe and the 1-UP Factory are set to add awesome dining and shopping experiences to Super Nintendo World when it officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023, the innovative, immersive and highly-themed land will invite guests to enjoy a taste of the many exciting elements it has to offer, including Toadstool Cafe and 1-UP Factory retail store.

With a giant red-capped mushroom exterior and a lavish interior adorned with an array of larger-than-life mushroom décor and iconic green pipes, Toadstool Cafe is the land’s signature restaurant helmed by Chef Toad himself. This all-original restaurant will feature a carefully curated and eclectic menu perfected and prepared fresh daily by Chef Toad.

The full course menu begins with Starters and Salads and includes such delicacies as: Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots Super Mushroom Soup Tomato Soup in Super Mushroom Bowl Piranha Plant Caprese Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad Super Star Chicken Salad



For the Main Course, mouth-watering entrees include: Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese) Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken) Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs Chef Toad Short Rib Special

For kids, ages 9 and under, a special Kids Meal menu includes: Mario Mini Burger Adventure Set Power-Up Spaghetti Marinara



Of course, no meal is complete without delectable desserts and Toadstool Cafe has several sweet tooth options from which to choose:

The 1-UP Factory retail store offers an array of themed apparel, souvenirs and collectible merchandise created exclusively for the exciting launch of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. These coveted limited-edition pieces were designed using specialty Grand Opening artwork and will only be available for purchase while quantities last.

Additional merchandise includes an extensive selection of themed attire, headwear and candy along with a selection of iconic character plush and toys, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and Bowser.