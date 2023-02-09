Universal Announces Dining And Merchandise Offerings Available Upon Official Opening of Super Nintendo World

Toadstool Cafe and the 1-UP Factory are set to add awesome dining and shopping experiences to Super Nintendo World when it officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17th, 2023.
- When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023, the innovative, immersive and highly-themed land will invite guests to enjoy a taste of the many exciting elements it has to offer, including Toadstool Cafe and 1-UP Factory retail store.
- With a giant red-capped mushroom exterior and a lavish interior adorned with an array of larger-than-life mushroom décor and iconic green pipes, Toadstool Cafe is the land’s signature restaurant helmed by Chef Toad himself. This all-original restaurant will feature a carefully curated and eclectic menu perfected and prepared fresh daily by Chef Toad.
- The full course menu begins with Starters and Salads and includes such delicacies as:
- Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots
- Super Mushroom Soup
- Tomato Soup in Super Mushroom Bowl
- Piranha Plant Caprese
- Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad
- Super Star Chicken Salad
- For the Main Course, mouth-watering entrees include:
- Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese)
- Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken)
- Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs
- Chef Toad Short Rib Special
- For kids, ages 9 and under, a special Kids Meal menu includes:
- Mario Mini Burger Adventure Set
- Power-Up Spaghetti Marinara
- Of course, no meal is complete without delectable desserts and Toadstool Cafe has several sweet tooth options from which to choose:
- The 1-UP Factory retail store offers an array of themed apparel, souvenirs and collectible merchandise created exclusively for the exciting launch of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. These coveted limited-edition pieces were designed using specialty Grand Opening artwork and will only be available for purchase while quantities last.
- Additional merchandise includes an extensive selection of themed attire, headwear and candy along with a selection of iconic character plush and toys, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and Bowser.
- The Super Nintendo World Power-Up Band is available for purchase in six recognizable character designs, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and Princess Daisy. Choosing a particular character defines the Team guests will be a part of during their experience. These wearable wristbands sync with the free official Universal Studios Hollywood downloadable app and function as a complement to the land’s many interactive elements.
- With the use of a Power-Up Band, guests can elevate the overall experience by competing against other teams to achieve the highest score throughout the day by collecting the most digital coins. To see who’s in the lead, guests can check their personal and team scores by linking the Power-Up Band to the app or by referring to the Checkpoint Screens located within the land.
- The February 17 grand opening of Super Nintendo World marks its official arrival to the United States. The all-new land debuts as a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Super Nintendo World will feature the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom. Along with themed dining at Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, Super Nintendo World will be an inspiring addition to the world-famous Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.
- Super Nintendo World is conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to Nintendo fans for generations.