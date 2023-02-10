Disney+ Reveals Powerhouse Guest Stars for “American Born Chinese”

Disney+ has released a new teaser for the upcoming series American Born Chinese, revealing a new powerhouse roster of guest stars.

, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen-Yang, tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy Award-nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Ben Wang ( Chang Can Dunk Wet Season ), Chin Han ( Mortal Kombat ), Daniel Wu ( Reminiscence ), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ( Just Add Magic ).

), Ben Wang ( ), Chin Han ( ), Daniel Wu ( ), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ( ). Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars: Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang James Hong as Jade Emperor Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon

They join previously announced guest stars Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan.

The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers

Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Erin O'Malley ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Asher Goldstein ( Short Term 12 ) and Gene Luen Yang.

), Erin O'Malley ( ), Asher Goldstein ( ) and Gene Luen Yang. The series, from Disney Branded Television and produced by 20th Television, debuts this spring on Disney+.