As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 13th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

Monday, February 13 United States of Pizza kicks off in Atlanta with Janai Norman and judges: Tanisha Wright (basketball coach) Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums) Chef G. Garvin Robin Roberts reports on the Harlem Renaissance and fashion Darcy Miller (Lifestyle expert)

Tuesday, February 14 Elizabeth Smart (Child safety advocate) United States of Pizza – Chicago with Lori Bergamotto and judges: Sheila E. Chef Rick Bayless Deepti Vempati Austin Butler ( Elvis ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, February 15 United States of Pizza – Minneapolis with Becky Worley and Chef Ann Kim

Thursday, February 16 United States of Pizza – Philadelphia with Whit Johnson and Chef Donatella Arpaia Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Bookcase )

Friday, February 17 United States of Pizza concludes with judges: Tiki Barber (Former NFL player) Chef Francis Garcia Chef Sal Basille Milo Ventimiglia ( The Company You Keep )

Saturday, February 11 The Harlem Globetrotters Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.