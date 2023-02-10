“GMA” Guest List: Milo Ventimiglia, Austin Butler and More to Appear Week of February 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 13th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:

  • Monday, February 13
    • United States of Pizza kicks off in Atlanta with Janai Norman and judges:
      • Tanisha Wright (basketball coach)
      • Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums)
      • Chef G. Garvin
    • Robin Roberts reports on the Harlem Renaissance and fashion
    • Darcy Miller (Lifestyle expert)
  • Tuesday, February 14
    • Elizabeth Smart (Child safety advocate)
    • United States of Pizza – Chicago with Lori Bergamotto and judges:
      • Sheila E.
      • Chef Rick Bayless
      • Deepti Vempati
    • Austin Butler (Elvis)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, February 15
    • United States of Pizza – Minneapolis with Becky Worley and Chef Ann Kim
  • Thursday, February 16
    • United States of Pizza – Philadelphia with Whit Johnson and Chef Donatella Arpaia
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase)
  • Friday, February 17
    • United States of Pizza concludes with judges:
      • Tiki Barber (Former NFL player)
      • Chef Francis Garcia
      • Chef Sal Basille
    • Milo Ventimiglia (The Company You Keep)
  • Saturday, February 11
    • The Harlem Globetrotters
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

