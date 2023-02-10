As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 13th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 13th-17th:
- Monday, February 13
- United States of Pizza kicks off in Atlanta with Janai Norman and judges:
- Tanisha Wright (basketball coach)
- Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums)
- Chef G. Garvin
- Robin Roberts reports on the Harlem Renaissance and fashion
- Darcy Miller (Lifestyle expert)
- United States of Pizza kicks off in Atlanta with Janai Norman and judges:
- Tuesday, February 14
- Elizabeth Smart (Child safety advocate)
- United States of Pizza – Chicago with Lori Bergamotto and judges:
- Sheila E.
- Chef Rick Bayless
- Deepti Vempati
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, February 15
- United States of Pizza – Minneapolis with Becky Worley and Chef Ann Kim
- Thursday, February 16
- United States of Pizza – Philadelphia with Whit Johnson and Chef Donatella Arpaia
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase)
- Friday, February 17
- United States of Pizza concludes with judges:
- Tiki Barber (Former NFL player)
- Chef Francis Garcia
- Chef Sal Basille
- Milo Ventimiglia (The Company You Keep)
- United States of Pizza concludes with judges:
- Saturday, February 11
- The Harlem Globetrotters
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.