Michael Strahan Sits With Damar Hamlin In First Interview Since He Collapsed on The Field On Monday’s “Good Morning America”

What’s Happening:

ABC Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan sits one-on-one with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in his first television interview since he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest just over a month ago. In the wide-ranging sit-down, Hamlin discusses what he remembers about that day, how it felt to wake up in the hospital, his remarkable recovery, his future in football, and, now, teaming up with the American Heart Association to train three million people in CPR.

The 24-year-old was initially placed on a ventilator, but showed improvement and was discharged from the hospital nine days later. Hamlin's collapse has sparked a greater conversation of cardiac arrest in young people and the importance of bystanders learning to perform lifesaving CPR.

GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan’s one-on-one with Damar Hamlin airs Monday, Feb. 13 on ABC News’ Good Morning America (7:00-9:00am EST).

What They’re Saying:

Damar Hamlin: "I owe Denny my life. Literally. He loves to say he was just doing his job. But… that night, he was literally the savior of my life, you know, administering CPR on me."