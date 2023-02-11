D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pins Celebrate “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Planet of the Apes”

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition pins celebrating new and classic films when they are exclusively launched on February 14th.

Exclusive to D23 Gold Members, new pins that celebrate the new release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the 55th anniversary celebration of 20th Century’s Planet of the Apes are set to be released.

Both pins will be available to D23 Gold Members for purchase on shopDisney beginning Tuesday, February 14th.

It’s time to look out for the little guy! Get ready for the beginning of a new dynasty and the epic adventure of Ant-Man, The Wasp, and the entire Ant-Family with these “Ant-astic” Pins. Inspired by Marvel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

These pins are a great way to celebrate the powered-up abilities of everyone's favorite resizing Super Heroes, as they venture into the unknown and unlock the mysterious nature of the Quantum Realm in this latest installment of Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga. One pin features Ant-Man, The Wasp, and the latest addition to the super-powered family—Cassie Lang, with the other pin bearing the iconic Pym Particle emblem.

The D23-Exclusive Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Limited Edition Pin Set, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, is available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Tuesday, February 14, at 7 a.m. PT.

Awake from your interstellar hibernation and discover a planet no longer of man with this explorative pin! Celebrating 55 years this year, D23 is excited to commemorate the anniversary of Planet of the Apes with a pin inspired by the heroic astronaut of the film: Colonel George Taylor.

In Planet of the Apes (1968), Charlton Heston stars as fearless Colonel George Taylor, who—along with his crew of astronauts—crash lands on a planet ruled by a society of remarkably intelligent apes that have taken dominion over humanity. This epic film was nominated for two Academy Awards, and received an honorary Oscar for Outstanding Make-Up Achievement… and has since captivated audiences worldwide.

Travel to a world unknown with this D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin! It's a great way to commemorate 55 years of a truly groundbreaking film. Featuring the Insignia of the American National Space Administration (ANSA), the pin will make you feel like you're joining the astronaut corps that launched the Liberty 1 (or "Icarus") spacecraft. Journey on with this space-age pin!

The D23-Exclusive Planet of the Apes 55th Anniversary Limited Edition Pin is offered in a limited edition of 550, and will be available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Tuesday, February 14, at 7 a.m. PST.