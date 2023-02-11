Pixar Celebrates The Academy Award Winning Music Of “Soul” In New Video

As part of their ongoing celebration all month, Pixar Animation Studios is taking a moment to look at the very special music and soundtrack of their Oscar winning film, Soul.

As part of their Black History Month celebrations, Pixar Animation Studios has shared a special reel on their Instagram account celebrating the music of their Academy Award winning film, Soul.

In the video, we see co-director Kemp Powers and musician Jon Batiste discuss the sounds of the soundtrack and the music of the film, which unlike others, was first and foremost since the beginning of the production. Typically, scoring and soundtrack work is one of the final stages of an animated production.

The creators who worked on the film also share the importance of Jazz in the film and how the music was designed with a transcendent quality by Batiste, trying to give the idea that the music can take the listener and musician to an entirely different place.

, we are introduced to Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz. Joe wants more than anything to become a professional jazz pianist, So when he’s offered a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with one of the greats, Joe feels he’s reached the top of the ultimate mountain. However, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as well as for Batiste along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Best Original Score. It also won seven Annie Awards (honoring excellence in Animation) taking home Best Animated Film, Best Character Animation, and Best Music among others.

Joe Gardener also goes "into the zone" once again in the new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure World of Color

Soul is now streaming on Disney+