New Issue of Empire Magazine Previews Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

After reuniting with his adoptive son Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett

In the new season, Pedro Pascal’s former bounty hunter will face the ramifications of choosing to remove his helmet (a total no-go in his branch of the culture and belief system) in order to look Grogu in the eyes.

This season will also delve further into Mandalorian mythology first established by co-creator Dave Filoni in Star Wars : The Clone Wars .

, and Katee Sackhoff reprises her voice role from the animated series – and after all her years in the galaxy, even she was surprised when she saw the territory the Season 3 scripts were taking them into. “[I was] texting Jon and Dave, ‘Are you serious?’ This is an epic season – it’s so big and so bold and so different,” she promises. And for Bo-Katan, it brings big challenges – her dynamic with Din Djarin isn’t an easy one, and her tangled history doesn’t hold easy options for the future. “We know the family that she was born into; now what’s the family that she’s going to choose? What does that look like?” questions Sackhoff.

This issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, February 16th.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.