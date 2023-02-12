New Issue of Empire Magazine Previews Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”

With the third season of The Mandalorian hitting Disney+ on March 1st, Empire Magazine has provided a look towards what’s to come.
What’s Happening:
- After reuniting with his adoptive son Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, the Mandalorian–Din Djarin–is ready for some new adventures.
- In the new season, Pedro Pascal’s former bounty hunter will face the ramifications of choosing to remove his helmet (a total no-go in his branch of the culture and belief system) in order to look Grogu in the eyes.
- This season will also delve further into Mandalorian mythology first established by co-creator Dave Filoni in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- Bo-Katan was introduced in live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and Katee Sackhoff reprises her voice role from the animated series – and after all her years in the Star Wars galaxy, even she was surprised when she saw the territory the Season 3 scripts were taking them into.
- “[I was] texting Jon and Dave, ‘Are you serious?’ This is an epic season – it’s so big and so bold and so different,” she promises. And for Bo-Katan, it brings big challenges – her dynamic with Din Djarin isn’t an easy one, and her tangled history doesn’t hold easy options for the future. “We know the family that she was born into; now what’s the family that she’s going to choose? What does that look like?” questions Sackhoff.
- The new issue of Empire features an exclusive look at The Mandalorian’s epic return, with a massive 20-page blowout packed with major interviews, never-before-seen images, fresh concept art, and much more.
- This issue of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, February 16th.
- The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.
