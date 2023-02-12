“The Banshees of Inisherin” Co-Producer James Flynn Passes Away at Age 57

James Flynn, co-producer of Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, has passed away at the age of 57, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

As an Irish filmmaker, James Flynn naturally was credited on many films from that region, including Angela’s Ashes , Veronica Guerin and Calvary .

, and . The news of his passing comes as The Banshees of Inisherin , directed by Martin McDonagh, on which Flynn worked as co-producer, has nine Oscar nominations for next month’s Academy Awards.

Some of Flynn's other Disney producing credits include Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and Disenchanted.

and . On the small screen, some of his credits include Into the Badlands , Penny Dreadful , Reign , The Borgias , Camelot and The Tudors .

, , , , and . In 1997, Flynn and his wife Juanita Wilson founded Metropolitan Films, which has been involved with more than 80 feature film and TV productions.

