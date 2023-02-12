“The Banshees of Inisherin” Co-Producer James Flynn Passes Away at Age 57

James Flynn, co-producer of Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, has passed away at the age of 57, as reported by Deadline.
- As an Irish filmmaker, James Flynn naturally was credited on many films from that region, including Angela’s Ashes, Veronica Guerin and Calvary.
- The news of his passing comes as The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh, on which Flynn worked as co-producer, has nine Oscar nominations for next month’s Academy Awards.
- Some of Flynn’s other Disney producing credits include Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Disenchanted.
- On the small screen, some of his credits include Into the Badlands, Penny Dreadful, Reign, The Borgias, Camelot and The Tudors.
- In 1997, Flynn and his wife Juanita Wilson founded Metropolitan Films, which has been involved with more than 80 feature film and TV productions.
- Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.
