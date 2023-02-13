Marvel Introduces Even More Symbiotes in “Extreme Venomverse #2” This May

Last month, fans learned about an upcoming Multiverse-spanning series starring all-new symbiote characters: “Extreme Venomverse.” Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, “Extreme Venomverse” will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents. Marvel shared a look at some of the characters we will meet in the series’ second issue.
- In the same spirit as the recent hit series, “Edge of Spider-Verse,” the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and show never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time.
- But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the “Death of the Venomverse,” and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen.
- Marvel shared the following details on the stories that await in “Extreme Venomverse #2″:
- “Venom” scribe Al Ewing and artist Vincenzo Carratù (“Mary Jane & Black Cat”) unite to tell a purrfect tale about your favorite cat burglar and a certain heist she may have pulled on Marvel’s First Family! Witness what happens when Felicia Hardy slips into her very own symbiote!
- Revisit “Marvel 1602,” with Clay McLeod Chapman and Paul Davidson, as they introduce the creepiest Venom ever.
- David Pepose and Ken Lashley introduce you to the twist L.M.V.—Life-Model Venom. Cyborg Spider-Man, eat your heart out.
- See all three new characters on the cover above and check out “Extreme Venomverse #2″ this May.