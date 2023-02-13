Marvel Introduces Even More Symbiotes in “Extreme Venomverse #2” This May

Last month, fans learned about an upcoming Multiverse-spanning series starring all-new symbiote characters: “Extreme Venomverse.” Part of the Summer of Symbiotes, an entire season of Symbiote insanity, “Extreme Venomverse” will be a five-issue limited series featuring stories by some of the industry’s hottest talents. Marvel shared a look at some of the characters we will meet in the series’ second issue.

In the same spirit as the recent hit series, “Edge of Spider-Verse,” the series will feature jaw-dropping turning points for iconic characters like Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock and show never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time.

But these epic adventures are spiraling towards an explosive destination, the “Death of the Venomverse,” and whether your favorite new symbiotes will survive this summertime saga remains to be seen.

Marvel “Venom” scribe Al Ewing and artist Vincenzo Carratù (“Mary Jane & Black Cat”) unite to tell a purrfect tale about your favorite cat burglar and a certain heist she may have pulled on Marvel’s First Family! Witness what happens when Felicia Hardy slips into her very own symbiote! Revisit “Marvel 1602,” with Clay McLeod Chapman and Paul Davidson, as they introduce the creepiest Venom ever. David Pepose and Ken Lashley introduce you to the twist L.M.V.—Life-Model Venom. Cyborg Spider-Man, eat your heart out.

See all three new characters on the cover above and check out “Extreme Venomverse #2″ this May.