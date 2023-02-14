Former Child Actor Austin Majors Passes Away at the Age of 27

Former child actor Austin Majors has passed away at the age of 27, according to CNN.

What's Happening:

Austin Majors passed away on February 11 at the age of 27. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to medical examiner records.

His sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, confirmed this news.

This former child actor is best known for his role on NYPD Blue .

. Majors' breakthrough came in 1999, when he starred as Theo Sipowicz, son of Det. Andy Sipowicz, on ABC NYPD Blue . He appeared in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004.

. He appeared in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004. He appeared in other television shows, including an appearance on ER and a two-episode arc on the Hercules miniseries, as the voice of Hyllus in 2005.

and a two-episode arc on the miniseries, as the voice of Hyllus in 2005. His last professional credit was in 2009, when he guest starred on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother .

. Our condolences go to his family during this tough time.

What They're Saying: