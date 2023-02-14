Former Child Actor Austin Majors Passes Away at the Age of 27

Former child actor Austin Majors has passed away at the age of 27, according to CNN.
What's Happening:
- Austin Majors passed away on February 11 at the age of 27. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to medical examiner records.
- His sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, confirmed this news.
- This former child actor is best known for his role on NYPD Blue.
- Majors' breakthrough came in 1999, when he starred as Theo Sipowicz, son of Det. Andy Sipowicz, on ABC’s detective drama NYPD Blue. He appeared in 48 episodes from 1999 to 2004.
- He appeared in other television shows, including an appearance on ER and a two-episode arc on the Hercules miniseries, as the voice of Hyllus in 2005.
- His last professional credit was in 2009, when he guest starred on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother.
- Our condolences go to his family during this tough time.
What They're Saying:
- In a statement, his family called Majors “an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being.”
- “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career,” the statement said. “From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”
- Majors, who “loved camping and fishing,” graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and had a passion for directing and music producing, his family’s statement added.
- “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the statement said.